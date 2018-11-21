close
November 21, 2018
Helmets safety

Newspost

November 21, 2018

Time and again we are being informed through the media that the police are imposing fines on the motorcyclists who are not wearing helmets. The police have also warned that the passenger sitting at the back of a motorcyclist will also be fined if he/she is not wearing the helmet. The police have claimed to fine thousands of motorcyclists and have also impounded hundreds of motorcycles for this reason.

However, instead of fining motorcyclists, the authorities concerned should sell helmets to the defaulters. In today’s time of rising inflation, it is not possible for a large number of people to buy a single piece of helmet. If the traffic authorities will help these people buy helmets on spot, there are chances that these motorcyclists will not be found guilty of the offence in the future.

Lt Col (r) Arshad Nasim Qureshi

Islamabad

