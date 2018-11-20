close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
A
November 20, 2018
RAC exhibition featuring work of students

Islamabad

A
APP
November 20, 2018

Islamabad: A one-day exhibition featuring the work of art students at the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) opened here Monday. The students were from over 20 training courses, displayed work that included painting and clothing , fashion design, textile design, stained glass, interior decoration, painting, flower-making, glass painting, cutting and sewing and pottery decoration. Speaking on the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said the RAC had trained students in a practical way, so that they are able to contribute to the in-home industry and can earn their livelihoods honestly. RAC Director Waqar Ahmed said the council has always emphasised practical work, and given students a moral as well as a formal education. Ahmed said professional education was a source of reducing unemployment.

