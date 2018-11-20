IGP reviews security of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a high level meeting on Monday in Central Police Office Islamabad about the security of 12th Rabi-Ul-Awwal and forthcoming Seerat Conference, a police spokesman said.

IGP Islamabad ordered to review the complete security plan and get certificates from the owners of Hotels, guest houses and residents falling situated rallies routes.He further ordered to hold meetings with administration of rallies about Sabeels and enforce timings on that particular event.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan reiterated that all participants of rallies will be monitored through drone cameras, while video footage from the front and rear side of rallies will also be made.Pre-coordination meetings with the authorities of IESCO, SNGPL, Hospitals and all concerned departments should be held immediately for making foolproof security of the rallies.

The IGP Islamabad further ordered SSP (Operations) Islamabad to brief the officials about nature of their duty and ordered him to deploy mounted police on routes of rallies as well. He further emphasized the crucial role of ITP on the event day.However he exerted zonal SPs to get them involved on the rallies day and ensure supervision.

He further maintained the main rally event to be held in Abpara shall be personally commanded by DIG (Operations).The IGP further emphasised that on such an events Bar-coded cards should be issued to the police officials on duty.

He had particularly focused on the significance of Special Branch, which shall conduct route/venue sweeping and then issue a certificate handing over taking over respectively.The IGP didn’t rule out the importance of telecommunication on such event for smooth telecommunication system. All officials on duty having good turnout and tucking shall be deployed.

The zonal SPs in conjunction with ITP shall place the Jersey as and where required, and would also place ‘Qanats’ on the rallies routes. On the event day the zonal SPs shall ensure that the attendance of all police officials shall be carried out by their readers and respected Moharrars as well.