Concern over MNA’s remarks

LAHORE: Jamaat e Islami naib ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees expressed deep concern over PTI government’s silence over a highly sensitive issue after a ruling party woman MNA proposed recognition of Israel and dared to support Zionists occupants’ right over Qibla-e-Awwal. He was addressing participants in the JI central workshop for party workers at Mansoorah on Monday. Hafiz Muhammad Idrees pointed out that conspiracies for secularization of Pakistan had been going on for long but statements of PTI parliamentarians in this regard surpassed all previous moves and were a matter of great anguish for the faithful and patriotic Pakistanis. He said ruling party MNA Aasma Hadeed had crossed all limits. He said the IMF had also compelled the rulers to take stringent measures to secure more loans. Hafiz Idrees said the Arab world and Pakistan had failed to play their role in stopping bloodshed in Kashmir and Palestine.