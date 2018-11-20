Doctor of Pharmacy results

LAHORE: Punjab University has declared results of Doctor of Pharmacy, final part, annual examination 2018, LLB part I, II & III, LLB (five-year programme) part I & II, annual examination 2018. Detailed results are available on PU website.

Transfers: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of officers on Monday. Ijaz Ahmad, Additional Secretary Industries (on officiating basis), has been transferred and posted as Chief World Trade Organisation (WTO) under IC&C Department, Ashar Abbas Zaidi (awaiting posting) as Additional Secretary Industries, Commerce & Investment, Usman Ali, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), as Director Civil Defence Punjab, and Qasier Naeem Azam, Deputy Secretary Local Government, as Secretary DRTA Gujranwala.

PU: Punjab University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Payame Noor University, Iran for cooperation in the field of education, research and technologies. In this regard an MoU signing ceremony was held at PU Vice-Chancellor’s office.

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Payame Noor University President Prof Mohammad Reza Zamani, Faculty of Oriental Learning Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Director Alumni Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali and others were present.

According to the MoU, both the varsities will facilitate the cooperation between the faculty members in the field of developing educational resources of Persian language & literature and joint publications of the books. Both the varsities will collaborate in the field of scientific publications and hold educational courses. Both will offer scholarships to the students to study in Iran and Pakistan and provide facilities to exchange professors and students. Both the universities would also launch chairs related to Iranian studies and Persian language & literature.