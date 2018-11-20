Rain forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Weather remained partly cloudy in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Lower Dir, Malamjabba and Pattan.
