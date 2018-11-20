Rasool, Murtaza at the double as K-Electric down Baloch FC

KARACHI: A brace each from Mohammad Rasool and Murtaza Hussain enabed K-Electric to defeat Nushki’s Baloch FC 4-2 in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the Korangi Baloch Football Ground in Sharafi Goth on Monday.

Discarded international striker Rasool provided the lead to defending champions K-Electric in the fourth minute. However, Baloch FC equalised in the 11th minute through Daulat Khan.Two minutes later Murtaza, a former KRL striker, again put K-Electric ahead.At half-time, K-Electric were leading 2-1.

Four minutes into the second half, Murtaza further inflated K-Electric’s lead with his second goal. Daulat, however, reduced the deficit for the visitors in the 67th minute with his second goal of the match.

Rasool converted a good chance in the stoppage time that sealed an emphatic win for his side.This was the fifth victory for K-Electric, which took them to 20 points from 12 matches. The loss left Baloch FC reeling at four points from 12 appearances.

Meanwhile, in another clash of the day here at the KMC Football Stadium, inexperienced Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) shocked strong Pakistan Air Force (PAF) with a goalless draw.

PAF have now moved to 26 points from 13 matches. SNGPL stretched their points tally to 14 from 12 outings.The match between former four-time winners KRL and former two-time champions Army also ended in a 1-1 stalemate here at the KPT Stadium. Umar Waqar put Army ahead in the 25th minute. However, Mohammad Shahid levelled for KRL in the 43rd minute.Army moved to 23 points. KRL still lead the marathon on goal difference with 26 points.