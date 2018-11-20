Imran to decide on career after World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s ace goalkeeper Imran Butt said on Monday that all players were working hard to perform well at the World Cup.

Talking to ‘The News’ from Lahore, he said World Cup is the biggest event of hockey and that he would decide about his international career after the event. Pakistan ended 12th in the 2010 World Cup and failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup. He said that Pakistan players were playing the big event after eight years.

“All players are committed to give their hundred percent,” he said. He asserted that Pakistan had the capability of defeating any team on its day as the Green-shirts proved in various recent events. The goalkeeper said that four to five experienced players were playing their last World Cup. “Thus, they are determined to do something big in the event. The team is a good blend of some senior and junior players. Our first aim is to qualify for the quarter-finals because our pool is very tough,” he said.

He said that Germany, Holland and Malaysia are tough opponents. Imran said that the exposure and experience of Champions Trophy, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Asian Champions Trophy had helped the players a lot.

“We will not come under pressure against any team. We have been playing tough hockey,” he said. “We have played recently against Australia, Belgium, Argentina, India, Malaysia, Canada and Japan. We learnt a lot in these matches and our confidence is high,” Imran said.