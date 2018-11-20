SA looking good for World Cup: de Villiers

JOHANNESBURG: Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers thinks his countrymen are well set to end their hoodoo at the ICC 2019 World Cup.

De Villiers, who called time on his international career back in May, played at three ICC World Cups for the Proteas.South Africa have famously never claimed a World Cup title, falling at the semi-final on four occasions, including twice during de Villiers’ World Cup career.

However, following a 2-1 ODI series win away to Australia, de Villiers thinks his former teammates could prove a force to be reckoned with at next year’s tournament in England and Wales.“I think the Proteas are looking good for the World Cup,” he told a website.

“They have had a great series win against Australia, India and England are the other two teams that I feel have a good shot at the title.”South Africa’s bowling attack proved their worth in the recent ODI series against Australia, with three of the top four wicket-takers coming from their side – including the experienced Dale Steyn, who has enjoyed a fantastic return to international cricket, taking seven wickets in three games against Australia.

While their bowling line-up can unsettle the best teams in the world, de Villiers wants the batters to find their best form ahead of the World Cup in 2019.“The bowlers look exceptional, but we will be needing in-form batsmen to travel to England,” he added.