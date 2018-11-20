Pakistan implode as rookie Patel leads NZ to thrilling win

ABU DHABI: It was an implosion no one saw coming. Pakistan were 130-3, needing just 45 to win the opening Test here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq, their most accomplished batsmen, were on the crease. Both were well settled, having accumulated 82 runs for the third wicket. Even after Asad’s fall just before lunch, Pakistan were seemingly cruising to victory.But post lunch, they just imploded. Debutant spinner Ajaz Patel took five wickets to lead a never-say-die approach from New Zealand bowlers as they pulled off a thrilling four-run win.

Defending a modest 176-run target, the Black Caps led by Patel (5-59), fast bowler Neil Wagner (2-27) and Ish Sodhi (2-37) bowled out Pakistan for 171 on a drama-packed fourth day.

It is the fifth smallest win in terms of runs in Test cricket history and gives New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.“The attitude, certainly today and throughout the game, was brilliant,” said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson who now has nine wins in his 18 Tests in charge.

Azhar Ali fought a lone battle for Pakistan with 65 and was the last man out when he was trapped leg-before wicket by Patel. He reviewed Bruce Oxenford´s decision but the television replays upheld the decision.

Resuming on 37 without loss, Pakistan began the day as favourites to chase down the 176 they needed for victory although New Zealand will have taken some hope from Pakistan´s failure at the same ground last year to chase 136 against Sri Lanka.

Kiwi spinners Patel and Ish Sodhi opened the bowling and immediately caused problems as Pakistan lost three wickets in the first six overs.Imam-ul-Haq was trapped leg-before for 27 to a full length ball by left-arm spinner Patel in the fifth over. In the sixth, Sodhi had Mohammad Hafeez caught in the covers and then three balls later held on to a return catch low to his left as Haris Sohail drove a full toss back at him.

Pakistani nerves were eased by the sight of Azhar and Asad Shafiq carefully rebuilding the innings with a fourth wicket partnership of 82.Shafiq made a cultured 45, becoming the 11th Pakistani to reach 4,000 runs in Test cricket, but his dismissal in the last over before lunch, edging Neil Wagner to wicketkeeper BJ Watling, changed the game as Pakistan lost their final seven wickets for just 41.

“We didn´t get a good start to the day,” said Pakistan captain Sarfraz.“Azhar and Shafiq put in a good stand but then the collapse was really disappointing. You have to give credit to Ajaz as well.”The second Test starts in Dubai from Saturday while the third and final, again in Abu Dhabi from December 3.

New Zealand won toss

New Zealand 1st Innings 153 all out (K Williamson 63; Yasir Shah 3-54)

Pakistan 1st Innings 227 not out (Babar Azam 62; T Boult 4-54)

New Zealand 2nd Innings 249 (BJ Watling 59; Hasan Ali 5-45)

Pakistan 2nd Innings

Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Patel 27

Mohammad Hafeez c de Grandhomme b Sodhi 10

Azhar Ali lbw b Patel 65

Haris Sohail c and b Sodhi 4

Asad Shafiq c Watling b Wagner 45

Babar Azam run out 13

*†Sarfraz Ahmed c Watling b Patel 3

Bilal Asif b Patel 0

Yasir Shah c Taylor b Wagner 0

Hasan Ali c sub (Southee) b Patel 0

Mohammad Abbas not out 0

Extras (b 4) 4

Total (all out; 58.4 overs) 171

Fall: 1-40, 2-44, 3-48, 4-130, 5-147, 6-154, 7-154, 8-155, 9-164

Bowling: Boult 7-0-29-0, de Grandhomme 3-0-15-0, Patel 23.4-4-59-5, Sodhi 12-0-37-2, Wagner 13-4-27-2

Result: New Zealand won by 4 runs

Man of the Match: Ajaz Patel (New Zealand)

Umpires: Ian Gould (England) and Bruce Oxenford (Australia). TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (Australia). Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India)