Tue Nov 20, 2018
November 20, 2018
Burns centre

Newspost

November 20, 2018

A few days ago in Village Shapuk, a gas cylinder exploded at a wedding ceremony, severely injuring 12 members of a family. The victims were rushed to the nearest hospital, which is 40km away from the village, in Turbat. This hospital is not equipped with the required facilities to treat those suffering burn injuries. So the injured were flown to Karachi.

The delay in treating the patients resulted in the death of 10 out of the 12 patients. This tragic incident calls for the Balochistan healthcare department to set up burns centre in Turbat’s hospital or a separate burns centre in the city.

Shakeel Phullan

Turbat

