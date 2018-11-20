Environmental protection

The PTI is perhaps the only party which has taken commendable steps to combat climate change. Right after coming into power, the PTI announced the tree plantation campaign. Under the initiative, the government will be planting more than a billion trees across the country. This will help save the country from the adverse effects of global warming. Such steps were never taken by any previous government. The PTI-led government should be commended for contributing towards the protection of the environment.

Zeeshan Ahmed Khandu

Sukkur