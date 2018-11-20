PM assures assistance to martyred SP Dawar’s family

ISLAMABAD: The family of martyred SP Tahir Khan Dawar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, where they were assured of all possible assistance by the premier, Geo New reported.

SP Dawar, who went missing from Islamabad on October 26, was found dead in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province last week. He was laid to rest in Peshawar late Thursday after Afghan officials handed over his body to a Pakistani delegation at the Torkham border. During the meeting Monday, the premier prayed for the SP’s departed soul. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the martyr’s family.

“SP Dawar was a valiant and dutiful officer,” Imran said. “His sense of duty and bravery are a symbol of pride for KP police department”. The prime minister said SP Dawar’s martyrdom deprived them of a competent officer. Last week, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government approved compensation of Rs15 million for the heirs of martyred police officer.

“Tahir Dawar’s heirs will be given Rs15 million under the ‘Shaheed Package’,” KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said in a statement issued to media. “The package includes financial compensation and a plot”. He said Dawar was serving as Grade-17 officer and his widow would be given salary until the time when the martyred officer was supposed to retire from service. The statement further mentioned that one of Dawar’s sons would be recruited in police as assistant sub-inspector (ASI). Meanwhile, a seven-member JIT formed Friday was investigating the kidnapping and murder of SP Dawar.