Poor results in supplementary examinations

Islamabad: The candidates have fared badly in the recent supplementary Secondary School Certificate examination. According to the exam results announced by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, 46.34 per cent candidates passed the exam, which was held in the month of October.

A total of 10,991 candidates sat the exam and only 5,093 of them passed it putting the pass rate at 46.34 per cent. The FBISE said the candidates, who failed to pass papers of one subject or more, could appear in the next exam according to the rules. It said the result cards would be dispatched to the candidates on their postal addresses.