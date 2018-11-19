close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018
Advertisement

Poor results in supplementary examinations

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018

Share

Islamabad: The candidates have fared badly in the recent supplementary Secondary School Certificate examination. According to the exam results announced by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, 46.34 per cent candidates passed the exam, which was held in the month of October.

A total of 10,991 candidates sat the exam and only 5,093 of them passed it putting the pass rate at 46.34 per cent. The FBISE said the candidates, who failed to pass papers of one subject or more, could appear in the next exam according to the rules. It said the result cards would be dispatched to the candidates on their postal addresses.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad