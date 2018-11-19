close
November 19, 2018
REUTERS
November 19, 2018
May says next 7 days critical for Britain

World

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday the next seven days in the Brexit process would be critical for the country’s future. “These next seven days are going to be critical, they are about the future of this country,” May told Sky News. Britain’s former Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday that PM Theresa May’s Brexit deal was fatally flawed but she could still change course. Raab, who resigned on Thursday saying he could not support the deal, said he would back May if there was a confidence vote and that talk of a leadership challenge was distracting when the government should be focused on delivering Brexit. “I still think a deal could be done but it is very late in the day now and we need to change course,” Raab told the BBC, adding that changes should be made before the deal is brought to parliament as lawmakers would not support it as it stands.

