Sun Nov 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Heroin smuggling case adjourned

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

LAHORE : An additional district and sessions court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a heroin smuggling case against Czech model who was arrested at Lahore airport while allegedly trying to smuggle 9 kilogram heroin.

The court adjourned the hearing by November 20 on the request of a public prosecutor.

According to the case, 21-year-old Czech model Tereza Hluskova was attempting to smuggle the heroin from Lahore to Abu Dhabi but she was intercepted by Customs officials. During inspection, it was revealed that she was carrying 9 kilogram heroin with her.

Later, her alleged facilitator, Tariq, also was arrested.

According to the facilitator, Tereza was sent to the country by his brother’s friend and it wasn’t the first visit of Tereza.

The model in her statement said that she was in Pakistan for modeling purposes and did not know who placed heroin in her luggage.

