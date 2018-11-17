Pakistan should revamp narrative on Kashmir issue: AJK PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider has said that Kashmir issue is not a bilateral issue but trilateral, federal government of Pakistan should re-address its narrative to Kashmir issue and take up it in Security Council as the Kashmiris may not be losing their right of self-determination.

He was addressing to the British Kashmiris of Muzaffarabad here in London Borough of Hounslow. Members of Kashmir Youth Assembly and other Kashmiris were also present in the meeting.

Prime minister criticised the statement of Pakistani cricket star Shahid Khan Afridi in which he said that Kashmir issue is not an issue and Pakistan and India has nothing to do with this issue. Shahid Afridi also said in his statement that let Kashmiris decide whatever they want.

Raja Farooq Haider said that cricket star might need to play Indian Premier League (IPL) and that’s why he needs to say like it but “Kashmir issue is matter of life and death for Kashmiris” he said. “We cannot ignore the scarifies of million innocent Kashmiris in held Jammu and Kashmir,” he added. He said that cricket star should play his role in cricket but not in sensitive matter of Kashmir issue. “We the politicians can tackle Kashmir issue in well manner,” he said.

AJK premier said that movement of Kashmir is so sensitive and people cannot make a collective representation at the international level. While answering the questioning of audience he said that after a titanic accomplishments of Kashmir council of European Parliament, it has now been decided to take this issue for hearing in January or February of 2019. This is the recognition of Kashmir issue by the international community “said prime minister of Azad Kashmir.

Raja Farooq Haider told the audience that it’s been well-defined in the charter of Human Rights of European Parliament that free trade will only be moved ahead when the situation of human rights is not worse, But India is clearly involved in human rights violation. Under these circumstances, why India is given priority in the free trade with Europe,” said Raja Farooq Haider. He said that international community should re-think about the trade relations with India.

The AJK premier said that the report compiled by the Kashmir Committee of UK Parliament is not reflections of the facts regarding the Indian government’s violation of human rights in Kashmir, so the Parliamentary Committee, as it knows should clearly mention India as violator of human rights in Kashmir. He said that the report of Parliamentary Committee should be updated.

Responding to another question regarding the economic situation in Azad Kashmir, the prime minister said that his government has already taken up issue with the federal government of Pakistan to assist in completion of water supply and sewerage system projects. He said that we need pollution less environment in Kashmir, we also need to build up and revamp the re-structure of road and mean of communication in AJK, for the purpose Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is with close contact of his government and needs will be don soon. He said that issue of Neelam Jhelum will also be resolved soon.

Raja Farooq Haider condemned the constantly and unprovoked firing on LoC by the Indian armed forces and said that India wanted to threaten the people living across the LoC and intends to disrupt the law and order situation in Kashmir. Indian general elections are approaching so Indian government wanted to use the issue and they wished to be politicised it,” said Raja Farooq Haider.

Earlier the British Kashmiris present in the meeting raised the issues regarding the development projects of Muzaffarabad before Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and said that we as British Kashmiris have much concerns about their native land.

Prime minister said that Neelam-Jhelum project is very sensitive issue and his government is looking keenly in this issue. He said that people of AJK don’t pay their taxes then how can they be facilitated with new development projects.

The prime minister said that his government has spent Rs9 billion for sewerage and Rs5 billion so far on water supply schemes and on-going development project.

Raja Farooq Haider declared the year 2019 as the year of tourism and said that all efforts are being made to rehabilitate the road, infrastructure, clean atmosphere, making the Muzaffarabad as the land of flowers. The future is tourism and we will be the champion of future, said prime minister.