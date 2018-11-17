UHS issues list of admitted students

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday issued the first selection list of candidates admitted to MBBS and BDS programme in private sector medical and dental colleges of Punjab for the session 2018-19. The last merit for MBBS remained 80.49 and that for BDS 78.63 per cent.

The merit has been calculated as per the formula of PMDC, adding 10 per cent of matriculation, 40 per cent of intermediate and 50 per cent of entrance test marks. It is for the first time that centralised admissions have been done in private sector institutions.

FMH College of Medicine & Dentistry, Lahore was the top choice of candidates with merit for the institution closing at 88.1727 per cent. The last merit for Shalamar Medical & Dental College, Lahore is 87.78 per cent, Sharif Medical & Dental College, Lahore 87.23 per cent, Lahore Medical & Dental College, Lahore 86.54 per cent, Akhtar Saeed Medical & Dental College, Lahore 86.42 per cent, Islamic International Medical College, Rawalpindi 85.18 per cent, Bakhtawar Amin Medical & Dental College, Multan 84.85 per cent, Central Park Medical College, Lahore 84.69 per cent, Aziz Fatima Medical & Dental College, Faisalabad 84.07 per cent, Rashid Latif Medical College, Lahore 84.06 per cent, Avicenna Medical College, Lahore 84.03 per cent, Multan Medical & Dental College, Multan 83.99 per cent, University College of Medicine and Dentistry, Lahore 83.52 per cent, Al-Aleem Medical College, Lahore 83.14 per cent, Rahbar Medical & Dental College, Lahore 83.05 per cent, Azra Naheed Medical College, Lahore 82.56 per cent, Shahida Islam Medical College, Lodhran 82.01 per cent, Independent Medical College, Faisalabad 81.84 per cent, University Medical & Dental College, Faisalabad 81.80 per cent, Amna Inayat Medical College, Sheikhupura 81.50 per cent, Rai Medical College, Sargodha 81.36 per cent, M Islam Medical & Dental College, Gujranwala 80.93 per cent, Sialkot Medical College, Sialkot 80.70 per cent, Islam Medical College, Sialkot 80.66 per cent and Sahara Medical College, Narowal 80.49 per cent.

For BDS programme the last merit of dental section; FMH College of Medicine & Dentistry, Lahore is 84.38 per cent, Dental Section, Lahore Medical & Dental College, Lahore 82.79 per cent, Dental Section, Akhtar Saeed Medical & Dental College, Lahore 82.20 per cent, Dental Section, Sharif Medical & Dental College, Lahore 82.12 per cent, Dental Section, University College of Medicine & Dentistry, Lahore 80.93 per cent, Dental Section, Multan Medical & Dental College, Multan 80.66 per cent, Dental Section, Bakhtawar Amin Medical & Dental College, Multan 80.41 per cent, Dental Section, University Medical & Dental College, Faisalabad 79.80 per cent, Margalla College of Dentistry, Rawalpindi 79.43 per cent, Islam Dental College, Sialkot 78.87 per cent, Faryal Dental College, Sheikhupura 78.74 per cent and Watim Dental College, Rawalpindi 78.63 per cent.

Classes in private medical colleges will start on November 26. All the lists are available on UHS website.