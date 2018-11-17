Islamabad IGP discusses issues of child protection, drugs in educational institutions

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a meeting with members of Human Rights Committee. It was participated by SSP (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, AIG (Operations) Abdul Qadir Qamar, SP (HQ) Sumaira Azam, SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Niazi, SP (SSG) Sayed Aziz, SP (Sadar) Muhammad Umar Khan and members of Human Rights Committee.

The main agenda and focus of discussion was gender based violence, child protection, minorities’ issues and drugs being used in educational institutions. The IGP while addressing the committee members had particularly emphasised on crimes related to child abuse, domestic violence, house maids and complaints about usage of drugs in the educational institutions. He maintained that not only these social evils will be eradicated with full throttle but simultaneously kick start awareness campaigns, so that Islamabad Capital could be made a safe environment.

Aamir Zulfiqar emphasised on counselling panel to initiate a programme, by virtue of which children of Police martyrs could be provided counselling and brought on main stream of life. Besides that he also reiterated for holding a seminar in this regard.

IGP further said that they should be constituted a doctors panel which may also provide medical cover as well as counselling to the police officials suffering from hypertension, hepatitis B, C, sugar and other deceases. It is worth mentioning that IGP mention that ICT Police has 53% strength that is above 40 years old. Hence their duty timings, facility of pick and drop, increase in their pay, commensurate with capital city and scholarships for their children will be started, so that their moral could be high and their image is improved. In this regard counselling panel was directed to hold a seminar.

In order to eradicate drugs prevalent in educational institutions, enforcement campaign is already initiated. However meetings with students, their parents and educational institutions administration shall also be held. It is pertinent to maintain educational institutions accountability shall be also carried out. As child abuse, gender based violence and domestic violence cases are not reported, hence awareness campaign regarding 8090 and Rescue 15 shall also be kick started.

The IGP Islamabad maintained that Internal Accountability unit for eradication of corruption for police department has already been made functional. Furthermore, he emphasized enforcement in collaboration with CDA, BCS department against hostels established in Islamabad against CDA bylaws.

IGP Islamabad reiterated that a mechanism is being formulated where concerned police station and women and child protection unit shall respond immediately and take cognizance of human rights violation. In line with eradication of tobacco action against ‘sheesha’ centres will be immediately taken. In order to have two way feedback police station Shalimar is chosen as a pilot project which will start giving/getting feedback after registration of FIR to the complainants.