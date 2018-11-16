MMA’s ‘million march’ vows to continue movement

LAHORE: Addressing the MMA’s Namoos-e-Risalat ‘million march’, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said movement would continue till the acceptance of demands and rallies would be held at district and tehsil levels regularly. He said next ‘million march’ would be held in Sukkur on November 25.

The ‘million march’, led by MMA chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, was converted into a public meeting in view of security threats because of the ongoing Senate by-polls in the Punjab Assembly. It was addressed by various religious leaders of the MMA component parties and other Islamist organisations.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman alleged that European Union offered Pakistan GSP plus status in lieu of 27 demands. He lamented that puppet rulers were standing by the enemies of Islam.

He warned that recognising Israel would destroy Pakistan’s stance over Kashmir since it would legitimise India’s occupation and will also negate the stance of Quaid-i-Azam, who had stated during the Lahore Resolution that no Jewish settlements on Palestinian lands were acceptable at any cost. He also alleged that the PTI government was trying to change the Islamic provisions of the Constitution. He said madrassas were being targeted.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s acting Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said judgments must conform to laws and those in which laws were disregarded for the sake of technical ambiguities were never accepted.

Jamiat Ahle Hadith chief senator Sajid Mir and MMA General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri also addressed the march.