Alvi’s visit to Quetta causes traffic jams

QUETTA: The visit of President Dr Arif Alvi led to traffic jams in the city on Wednesday.

The president arrived in the city accompanied by Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, MNA Faisal Vawda and the governors of Sindh and Balochistan.

A convoy of over 30 vehicles left the airport in three phases leading to traffic delays on several roads including Airport Road and Zarghoon Road.