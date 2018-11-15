Thu Nov 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
Two suspected robbers killed in Korangi shootout

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018

Two suspected robbers were killed during an exchange of fire with police in Korangi on Wednesday.

Korangi Industrial Area SHO Sabir Khattak said the incident reportedly took place when the suspects were trying to enter a leather factory in P&T Colony. They shot and injured a security guard, Jan Muhammad, after he offered resistance.

Upon receiving information, patrolling police in the area reached the site, but after spotting the police, the culprits opened fire on them and tried to escape. The police fired back in retaliation and killed Iqbal, who hailed from Faisalabad, and Raju from Sukkur. The bodies were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The police said the robbers were involved in various cases of street crime and other robberies, while their criminal record was being gathered from the criminal record office. On the other hand, witnesses said one of the robbers was killed on the spot when the security guard retaliated while his companion was killed in exchange of fire with police.

