Water for all

The country’s water crisis is a source of grave concern. If statistics are anything to be go by, Pakistan’s population is expected to increase at a phenomenal rate to around 263 million by 2050. With an ever-increasing population, solutions are required to ensure that our water needs are duly met and people don’t have to witness any form of scarcity. We must not forget that water security is among the critical factors that determine the extent of progress and development in a country. As a result, pivotal issues surrounding Pakistan’s water problems need to be tackled with care. At this critical juncture, the government needs to take effective measures to ensure that clean and safe drinking water is available for everyone. In addition, we must find suitable means to guarantee optimal water-storage facilities. Water pollution and the limited efforts taken to conserve water are other challenges that need to be addressed forthwith. If these matters are repeatedly brushed under the carpet, our water crisis will be exacerbated, creating copious issues for our future generations. Therefore, the relevant stakeholders need to make tangible efforts to boost our water resources and ensure that steps are taken to conserve them.

Maria Ali

Karachi