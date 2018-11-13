LHC asks Punjab govt to resolve 71-year-old case in a week

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Anwarul Haq issued orders to the Punjab government for resolving 71-year-old land case in a week. On Monday, LHC chief justice heard the case of Dr Nazeefa Usman of the Fatima Jinnah Medial College in which she had requested the court for resolving her 310 kanals land issue, which her father claimed at the time of partition, when her father migrated from Jalandhar to Pakistan 71 years ago. Father of Dr Nazeefa Usman had submitted claim of 310 kanals; that was not provided to him. The government lawyer told the court that a summary has been sent in this connection. Court asked on the occasion, why Public Safety Commission was not established in 45 days. The chief justice remarked that 71 years have passed and she was not provided justice, it was a failure of system.