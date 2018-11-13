Man killed in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The bullet-riddled body of a Peshawar resident was found in the Landikotal subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Monday.

The sources said that one Hazrat Umar, a resident of Yakatoot locality of Peshawar, had been shot dead somewhere else and his body was dumped near the District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal bazaar.

The local authorities took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital. The reason behind the killing could not be ascertained.Later, the body was handed over to the family for burial.