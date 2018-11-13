Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

ICCI delegation meets chief commissioner

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

Share

Islamabad: A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry led by its President Ahmed Hassan Moughal called on Amer Ali Ahmed in his office and congratulated him on being appointed as Chief Commissioner Islamabad. Rafat Farid Senior Vice President, Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President ICCI, Zubair Ahmed Malik Chairman Founder, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Kalid Chaudhry, Ashfaq H. Chatha, Mirza Muhammad Ali, Tahir Abbasi, Muhammad Hussain, Raja Abdul Majeed and Nisar Ahmed Mirza were in the delegation.

Addressing the delegation, Amer Ali Ahmed, chief commissioner, Islamabad said that the business community was playing an important role in the development of the economy and assured that he would play role to resolve their key issues. He said that efforts would be made to improve law and order situation in markets, commercial centres and industrial areas in consultation with ICCI.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Islamabad