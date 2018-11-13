ICCI delegation meets chief commissioner

Islamabad: A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry led by its President Ahmed Hassan Moughal called on Amer Ali Ahmed in his office and congratulated him on being appointed as Chief Commissioner Islamabad. Rafat Farid Senior Vice President, Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President ICCI, Zubair Ahmed Malik Chairman Founder, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Kalid Chaudhry, Ashfaq H. Chatha, Mirza Muhammad Ali, Tahir Abbasi, Muhammad Hussain, Raja Abdul Majeed and Nisar Ahmed Mirza were in the delegation.

Addressing the delegation, Amer Ali Ahmed, chief commissioner, Islamabad said that the business community was playing an important role in the development of the economy and assured that he would play role to resolve their key issues. He said that efforts would be made to improve law and order situation in markets, commercial centres and industrial areas in consultation with ICCI.