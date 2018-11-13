Gas pressurelowers with dip in temperature

LAHORE: Complaints of low pressure of gas in many areas of the city have started becoming a frequent nuisance for domestic consumers while management of the gas utility is acting as a silent spectator.

Leave alone people residing in localities situated at the tail of gas supply network or thickly populated areas of the provincial metropolis, even residents of posh localities of Lahore including Model Town are facing problem of low pressure even before the onset of typical winter season. They fear that their power supply could be fully choked in peak demand if remedial measures are not taken by the management of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL).

The Lahore region of SNGPL is not paying heed to the complaints of low pressure of natural gas to homes. In fact, people blamed that pressure of gas of certain localities of the city are intentionally being lowered in order to maintain smooth supply to other areas.

It seems that SNGPL is not following the policy guidelines given by the government in supply of gas. As per direction of the government, domestic consumers are given top priority in supply of gas. However, it is observed that domestic consumers are bearing the brunt of gas shortage while other consumer categories are enjoying smooth supply of it.

The problem is normally witnessed especially at cooking times. On Fridays, people also suffered problems of low pressure of gas more frequently as reliance on use of water geysers increases significantly. Unfortunately, SNGPL has no transparent mechanism in place where consumers could get any idea about demand and supply of natural gas in the SNGPL system. Owing to lack of information about gas diversion to various consumer categories, the mistrust further aggravated among customers of the gas utility.

When contacted, the media manager of SNGPL did not respond to specific queries about complaints of low pressure of natural gas as well as demand and supply position. LDA: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General (DG) Amna Imran Khan has directed for computerisation of record of all the litigation cases and developing a software for linking Law Directorate with all the wings and other directorates of LDA. LDA Officials said the software will provide up-to-date status of cases being heard by various courts. They said this was told by Additional Director General (HQ) LDA Abdul Shakoor Rana while chairing the weekly performance review meeting of LDA staff here on Monday. He directed the officers of law directorate for acquiring comprehensive knowledge of relevant laws and drafting replies to the court cases with complete preparation.

He directed for posting a full time director for further revamping the record sifting directorate. He further directed for properly equipping the field staff with necessary machinery and vehicles for carrying out operation against illegal constructions and encroachments.

He directed all the directors for compiling lists of residential, commercial, vacant and encroached plots in their respective schemes. He asked for finalising such list within one week so that a comprehensive policy could be formulated for the utility of these plots.

Meanwhile, LDA has launched a crackdown against illegal excavation of land in the new housing scheme LDA City and got registered five FIRs in police station Kahna Naou against the culprits involved in theft of earth through trucks and trolleys. Director General, LDA, Amna Imran Khan has directed the relevant officers for dealing with such elements with iron hand and safeguarding LDA property with all possible means. Moreover, Additional Director General (HQ) LDA Abdul Shakoor Rana has ordered for posting transfers of two officers.