Mon Nov 12, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2018
Deployment of Levies force in Jamrud notified

JAMRUD: Acting on the directives of deputy commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Jamrud tehsil on Sunday notified the deployment of Levies force in various checkposts and sensitive places to beef-up security arrangements. Saleem Jan Marwat said that the deployment of Levies force would boost security, adding that complete transparency was observed in posting of the officials. Meanwhile, the elders welcomed the introduction of platoons system in the district and vowed that the new system would mitigate their security issues.

