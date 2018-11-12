Govt approves gas supply to Balakot city, neighbouring UCs

MANSEHRA: The federal government has approved supply of natural gas to Balakot and its neighbouring nine union councils.

“This is a great achievement as the federal government has formally approved gas supply to Balakot and eight other union councils in the district,” Member National Assembly Saleh Mohammad Khan told a public meeting in Garhihabibullah on Sunday.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker said the natural gas would be supplied to Balakot, Garhihabibullah, Karnool, Sanda Sar, Shawal, Garlat, Attershisha, Telhatta, Shawal Mazullah and Shawal Najif.

He said he had met Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar and got sanctioned of the project. “Work on this mega gas supply would soon be started as formalities required for launching this project are accomplished,” he said.

Saleh Mohammad Khan said gas supply to Balakot and its neighbouring union councils would not only meet domestic and commercial needs of natural gas but would also bring deforestation down.

“The people of entire Balakot tehsil are dependent on forests but when natural gas would be supplied to these areas, it might down deforestation too,” he said.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government wanted to provide basic amenities to people. “The government has also launched work on various electricity supply schemes after coming into power,” he added.