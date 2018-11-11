Heavy traffic takes a heavy toll on roads

Heavy truck traffic has increased sharply across the city in recent years, and it has taken a heavy toll on city roads. The number of super-heavy vehicles has risen due to increased economic activity.

“When trucks carry loads that are heavier than the permissible weight limit, the potential for damage is much higher. How much weight can be carried on certain roads is by and large regulated but truckers don’t abide by it. Reducing truck weights can increase the life of vulnerable roads,” says Shah Hussain, a civil engineer.

“The city fathers are not at all alive to the convoys of heavy vehicles hauling materials like bricks, cement bags, marble, crushed stones, sand, timber, steel mill and farming products to various city points through several city roads like I.J. Principal Road, Murree Road, Saidpur Road, Airport Link Road etc.,” says Ali Aftab, a warehouse owner.

These overloaded vehicles are determined to ensure that the city roads are rendered totally unfit for travelling in light vehicles and two wheelers. Many city roads are normally used by loaded dumpers, trucks and even tractor-trailers for transporting many kinds of heavy factory stuff to the markets, adds Ali Aftab.

“City fathers have a responsibility to preserve investment in roads by protecting them from excess damage caused by trucks carrying heavy loads, however, they must carefully balance the public good in protecting roads against the legitimate need for efficient transportation,” Ahmad Hasan, a professor at engineering university.

“The heaviest loads move on trucks with extra axles. It is not a question of damage being done to roads because of weight. It is about the dispersion of weight and having the proper vehicle. City officials admit the sheer number of trucks, even if they are not super-heavy loads, makes an impact but at the same time they are not attentive to the erosion of roads caused by increased heavy truck loads,” laments Ahsen Raza, a transporter.

Saleem Jafar, a city official, says, “The industry contributes to extensive wear, tear and damage to the roads. Heavy load truck traffic travels through the city, accelerating road deterioration. Unfortunately, we do not have the financial ability to repair all impacted roads. To my knowledge, there has been no study conducted in Rawalpindi concerning axle weight and road wear,” says Johar Nizami, a motorist."

“I believe that a willing to help approach with the industry could give way to positive results, and the city authorities should sound a warning bell for anyone operating heavy hauling equipment in the city --- be it logging, concrete, grain, milk, water, fuel oil, garbage etc. in fact anything that travels by truck in the city, adds Johar."