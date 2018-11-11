Exploring Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The newly elected government has shown interest in promoting tourism across the country. While it is a positive step, we need to first identify the problems that deter tourists from coming to Pakistan. The government needs to ensure that all tourist spots have different accommodation options – from high priced to budget hotels.
All places should be kept clean and tidy. It also needs to provide basic facilities – for example washrooms – at tourist spots. Only sincere efforts of the government can promote tourism in the country.
Farwa Saleem ( Rawalpindi )
