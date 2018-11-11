Sun Nov 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

November 11, 2018
Advertisement

Exploring Pakistan

Newspost

November 11, 2018

Share

The newly elected government has shown interest in promoting tourism across the country. While it is a positive step, we need to first identify the problems that deter tourists from coming to Pakistan. The government needs to ensure that all tourist spots have different accommodation options – from high priced to budget hotels.

All places should be kept clean and tidy. It also needs to provide basic facilities – for example washrooms – at tourist spots. Only sincere efforts of the government can promote tourism in the country.

Farwa Saleem ( Rawalpindi )

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Newspost