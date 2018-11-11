Exploring Pakistan

The newly elected government has shown interest in promoting tourism across the country. While it is a positive step, we need to first identify the problems that deter tourists from coming to Pakistan. The government needs to ensure that all tourist spots have different accommodation options – from high priced to budget hotels.

All places should be kept clean and tidy. It also needs to provide basic facilities – for example washrooms – at tourist spots. Only sincere efforts of the government can promote tourism in the country.

Farwa Saleem ( Rawalpindi )