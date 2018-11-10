Pak Naval chief visits Baltic Fleet HQ

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Russian Federation, visited Baltic Fleet Headquarters at Kaliningrad Russia and also met Commander of Baltic Fleet, Vice Admiral Aleksandr Nostatov. Upon arrival at Baltic Fleet Headquarters, the Naval Chief was received by Vice Admiral Aleksandr Nostatov and ceremonial guard was presented with military honours to the Naval Chief on the occasion.

During discussions, matters of mutual interest, including Maritime security and stability, counter piracy operations, drug trafficking and various avenues to enhance interoperability between both the navies were discussed. Commander of Baltic Fleet, Vice Admiral Aleksandr Nostatov, briefed the Chief of the Naval Staff regarding operations of Baltic Fleet.