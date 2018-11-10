LRCA U-19 Cricket in progress

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Another three league matches have been decided in the second round of pool B of ongoing LRCA Inter-Zonal Under-19 cricket tournament at different venues of the city. Results: East Zone Greens beat North Zone Greens by 3 wickets at Ittefaq LRCA Ground.
Scores: North Zone Greens 164/8 in 40 overs (M Hassan 38, Khalilur Rehman 31, Adil Sarwar 3/28, Saeed Ahmed 2/15, Nauman Bhatti 2/27). East Zone Greens 165/7 in 32.4 overs (M Ahmed 38, Shaharyar Ahmed 33*, Afaq Khan 3/52). Adil Sarwar named man of the match.
In second match West Zone Reds beat North Zone Reds by 131 runs. Scores: West Zone Reds batting first 276/5 in 40 overs (Daniyal Ahmed 65 not out, Haider Shahjahan 62, Muaz Ali 60 not out, Ihsan Malik 2/53). North Zone Reds 145/10 (Umer Farooq 52, Hamza Imran 4/33, Ameer Hamza 2/14, Karamat Khan 2/23, Ali Hassan 2/34). Hamza Imran declared man of the match.
In third match, East Zone Reds beat West Zone Greens by 94 runs at Race Course Ground Lahore. Scores: East Zone Reds batting first 219/7 in 40 overs (Muaz Khan 59, Khaqan Abbasi 47, Ahsan Ali 45, M Zaman 3/44, Daud Khan 2/34). West Zone Greens 125/10 in 33.4 overs (M Afzal 22, Ahsan Ali 4/22, Anas Waheed 2/22). Ahsan Ali declared man of the match.
LAHORE: Another three league matches have been decided in the second round of pool B of ongoing LRCA Inter-Zonal Under-19 cricket tournament at different venues of the city. Results: East Zone Greens beat North Zone Greens by 3 wickets at Ittefaq LRCA Ground.
Scores: North Zone Greens 164/8 in 40 overs (M Hassan 38, Khalilur Rehman 31, Adil Sarwar 3/28, Saeed Ahmed 2/15, Nauman Bhatti 2/27). East Zone Greens 165/7 in 32.4 overs (M Ahmed 38, Shaharyar Ahmed 33*, Afaq Khan 3/52). Adil Sarwar named man of the match.
In second match West Zone Reds beat North Zone Reds by 131 runs. Scores: West Zone Reds batting first 276/5 in 40 overs (Daniyal Ahmed 65 not out, Haider Shahjahan 62, Muaz Ali 60 not out, Ihsan Malik 2/53). North Zone Reds 145/10 (Umer Farooq 52, Hamza Imran 4/33, Ameer Hamza 2/14, Karamat Khan 2/23, Ali Hassan 2/34). Hamza Imran declared man of the match.
In third match, East Zone Reds beat West Zone Greens by 94 runs at Race Course Ground Lahore. Scores: East Zone Reds batting first 219/7 in 40 overs (Muaz Khan 59, Khaqan Abbasi 47, Ahsan Ali 45, M Zaman 3/44, Daud Khan 2/34). West Zone Greens 125/10 in 33.4 overs (M Afzal 22, Ahsan Ali 4/22, Anas Waheed 2/22). Ahsan Ali declared man of the match.
Comments