LRCA U-19 Cricket in progress

LAHORE: Another three league matches have been decided in the second round of pool B of ongoing LRCA Inter-Zonal Under-19 cricket tournament at different venues of the city. Results: East Zone Greens beat North Zone Greens by 3 wickets at Ittefaq LRCA Ground.

Scores: North Zone Greens 164/8 in 40 overs (M Hassan 38, Khalilur Rehman 31, Adil Sarwar 3/28, Saeed Ahmed 2/15, Nauman Bhatti 2/27). East Zone Greens 165/7 in 32.4 overs (M Ahmed 38, Shaharyar Ahmed 33*, Afaq Khan 3/52). Adil Sarwar named man of the match.

In second match West Zone Reds beat North Zone Reds by 131 runs. Scores: West Zone Reds batting first 276/5 in 40 overs (Daniyal Ahmed 65 not out, Haider Shahjahan 62, Muaz Ali 60 not out, Ihsan Malik 2/53). North Zone Reds 145/10 (Umer Farooq 52, Hamza Imran 4/33, Ameer Hamza 2/14, Karamat Khan 2/23, Ali Hassan 2/34). Hamza Imran declared man of the match.

In third match, East Zone Reds beat West Zone Greens by 94 runs at Race Course Ground Lahore. Scores: East Zone Reds batting first 219/7 in 40 overs (Muaz Khan 59, Khaqan Abbasi 47, Ahsan Ali 45, M Zaman 3/44, Daud Khan 2/34). West Zone Greens 125/10 in 33.4 overs (M Afzal 22, Ahsan Ali 4/22, Anas Waheed 2/22). Ahsan Ali declared man of the match.