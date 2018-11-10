Bumrah, Kuldeep, Umesh rested for final WI T20

NEW DELHI: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav have been rested for the final T20 against Windies in Chennai, BCCI announced via a media release on Friday.

Siddarth Kaul has been added to the squad for the dead rubber clash. Kaul, 28, last represented India in the tied game against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. He earned his T20I cap in a game against Ireland and made one other appearance on that tour, against England in Bristol.

The decision to rest the trio was made with an eye on the forthcoming tour of Australia. With India having already clinched the T20 series against Windies with their wins in Kolkata and Lucknow, the BCCI selectors have turned their attention towards the tour of Australia and the subsequent assignments in the build-up to next year’s World Cup. Player workload management has dominated talks in the management structures.

Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul.