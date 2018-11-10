Is PCB rethinking Mohsin’s appointment to cricket committee?

LAHORE: It’s only been two weeks since a four-member cricket committee came into being to oversee Pakistan’s cricket affairs, and though they may not have begun their work properly just yet, they’ve been in the news every single day.

That is almost entirely down to Mohsin Khan, the head of committee, who’s made a number of public statements that have put the PCB in an awkward position and have raised tensions with other stakeholders.

This, it is generally understood, has compelled the PCB to start rethinking its decision to appoint him, and it has reportedly placed a gag order on his public comments. The PCB has so far refused to confirm or deny whether it has asked him to stop talking so publicly or rethinking its decision about Mohsin’s appointment to cricket committee.

“My statements are wrongly being taken and few people who are against my appointment are doing propaganda,” Mohsin said in an interview. “I am here to serve my country and I have had never a discipline issue ever in my entire career. I don’t want to go into details and want to ignore all the negative stuff. I am directly reportable to chairman and he is perfectly fine with me.”