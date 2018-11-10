Sat November 10, 2018
Islamabad

ASK
Afshan S. Khan
November 10, 2018

Moot on water scarcity and climate change

Rawalpindi: A two-day National Conference on ‘Pak-Agriculture at Cross Road of Water Scarcity and Climate Change’ commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday. Dr. Yousuf Zafar, Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the conference while Prof Dr. Sarwat N Mirza, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the guest of honour.

The conference was organized by the Department of Agronomy in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Agronomy, with an aim to highlight the threat of water scarcity and food security due to climate change and its consequences on the country.

PARC Chairman stressed the need of smarter & sustainable ways to utilize water resources and adaptation strategies to ensure water & food security in our country. Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza, V.C PMAS-AAUR said, Pakistan like the countries of world is facing a challenge to be on the forefront of bearing negative impacts of Climate Change due to very high vulnerability in the wake of its geographical and fragile environmental conditions.

