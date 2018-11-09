Fri November 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
&
MD
Monitoring Desk
November 9, 2018

Share

Dr Aafia to get legal assistance: Qureshi

Ag Sabah

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the government will provide legal assistance to Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who is jailed in the US for almost a decade.

He said he would be meeting Aafia’s sister, Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, next week. “Whatever assistance could be provided to her will be given while remaining within the ambit of law, it is my duty and I will do that,” he told the media.

He said that Pakistan was serious in resuming talks with India. However, India was passing through election process and the dialogue may resume after its elections.

Talking to media Thursday at the book launching ceremony of renowned scholar Allama Ghazanfar Mehdi, he said the government did not send Aasia Bibi abroad because a review petition had been filed. There is international pressure for early release of Bibi but Pakistan would follow legal requirements in the case.

To a query, he said police would apprehend Maulana Samiul Haq’s killers. To another query, he said the government has formed committees in reference to creating South Punjab province. The PTI was making efforts for developing consensus among all the stakeholders on creation of South Punjab province. The party needs support from rest of federating units for making the province.

Unfortunately, the PTI does not have two-third majority in assemblies and for that the party was seeking national consensus in this connection, he added.

In reference to his meeting with US Secretary of State, he said the US was not demanding ‘do more’ from Pakistan after the meeting. Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally monitoring 100 days performance, he further added.

Meanwhile, addressing an International Sufi Conference at the Bahauddin Zakaria University, the foreign minister stressed the need to spread the teaching of sufism for eradication of terrorism. He said sufis have given the message of peace and brotherhood. He said in the current atmosphere, cohesion and unity is the need of Pakistan.

He said a lot is being said about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that we term it a game changer and future of Pakistan is linked to it. President Dr Arif Alvi also addressed the conference.

Comments

