Too little too late

Even though the Sindh police’s declaration of its intentions to nab the miscreants of the three day rioting are totally welcome, instead of asking citizens to come forward and give names of hooligans the police should ask itself the following basic questions. Where was the Sindh police during the three days of rioting?

What was it doing and why did it not proactively take position at various riot-prone spots to prevent the charge mob from blocking roads. Why has the Sindh police not registered cases and FIRs against the leaders of the religious militant groups for incitement to treason, mutiny and murder? Does the Sindh police not consider these a crime?

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi