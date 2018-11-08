PSG fans jailed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LILLE, France: A group of Paris Saint-Germain supporters were jailed for up to 10 months Wednesday after violent clashes with fans of Ligue 1 rivals Reims in 2016.Prosecutors in the eastern city of Troyes had requested one-year prison terms for the 13 ‘ultras’ — members of the ‘K-Soce Team’ — after they were found guilty of affray following violent clashes at a bar in April 2016. But judges opted for a range of sentences, from six-month suspended terms to 10 months in jail. Each of the fans was fined 500 euros ($575) and banned from entering the Aube region of France for two years.
LILLE, France: A group of Paris Saint-Germain supporters were jailed for up to 10 months Wednesday after violent clashes with fans of Ligue 1 rivals Reims in 2016.Prosecutors in the eastern city of Troyes had requested one-year prison terms for the 13 ‘ultras’ — members of the ‘K-Soce Team’ — after they were found guilty of affray following violent clashes at a bar in April 2016. But judges opted for a range of sentences, from six-month suspended terms to 10 months in jail. Each of the fans was fined 500 euros ($575) and banned from entering the Aube region of France for two years.
Comments