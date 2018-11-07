Volleyball: PAF, Navy Army, Wapda win

LAHORE: Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Wapda and Pakistan Army won their respective matches in the Captain Natha Khan Sher Jang Memorial Volleyball Tournament that started in Kotli on Monday. According to information available here in the first match PAF defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhawa in straight games 25-12, 25-20 and 25-14. In other matches, Navy beat Pakistan Police 25-18, 25-16 and 25-21, Wapda outclassed inexperienced AJK 25-14, 25-13 and 25-19 and Army subdued Punjab 25-11, 25-18 and 25-14.