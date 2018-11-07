PHF going through worst-ever financial crunch: Tauqeer Dar

LAHORE: The newly-appointed head coach of Pakistan hockey team, Tauqeer Ahmad Dar said uncertainty hangs over participation of Pak hockey team in the World Cup being played in India later this month owing to paucity of funds.

“At the moment it is not yet sure that our team will be taking part in the mega event and it is the most unfortunate situation the national hockey is going through,” he told APP after taking over the responsibility of head coach of the team at the National Hockey Stadium.

He said PHF authorities and he himself is requesting the concerned quarters to rescue the Pakistan Hockey Federation by providing funds for ensuring team’s participation in the World Cup being played in India, Bhubaneshwar from November 28 till December 16.

“In the given circumstances things are not conducive for hockey as players are sacrificing in a big manner as they are not receiving their allowances and we must appreciate their gesture,” he said adding “PHF is going through the worst ever financial crunch which has diminished hopes of its (teams) participation in the World Cup”.

The former celebrated Olympian said Pakistan is known around the globe due to its glittering past in hockey and called for launching collective efforts for revival and development of hockey.

To a question, the head coach said PHF will also take up the issue of present hockey crisis with the Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Ehsan Mani for lending support.He held responsible the hockey family for the over downfall of the game and said PHF was made a “job centre” rather an institution to strive for regaining lost glory.

“People related to Hockey love to get a job in the PHF set up and when they are out of it hey started criticizing the PHF which is quite illogical because they do not say a word against the PHF while enjoying perks and benefits during the job,” he asserted.

Tauqeer said it was a honour for him to work with the hockey legend, Hasan Sardar who is the manager of Pak team and to play his role to lift hockey out of gloom.He said despite adverse circumstances the team performed to a high level by emerging as joint winner in the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat but its (teams) fine performance has not been acknowledged by the government.

“Hockey has lost its pride and its players have not “high value of heroes in the society “compared to cricket or other games,” he added.He said it is irrelevant to talk about Pakistan’s low international ranking as others nations have progressed high in past two decades and even Asian teams like, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea are fast coming up and in coming years gulf nations will be a visible threat as well at Asia level.

The head coach pointed out that he is bearing all the expenses of his “Dar Hockey Academy” to contribute in a national cause and he is also doing it to keep his family affiliation with the game.