Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

Sports

A
APP
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHF going through worst-ever financial crunch: Tauqeer Dar

LAHORE: The newly-appointed head coach of Pakistan hockey team, Tauqeer Ahmad Dar said uncertainty hangs over participation of Pak hockey team in the World Cup being played in India later this month owing to paucity of funds.

“At the moment it is not yet sure that our team will be taking part in the mega event and it is the most unfortunate situation the national hockey is going through,” he told APP after taking over the responsibility of head coach of the team at the National Hockey Stadium.

He said PHF authorities and he himself is requesting the concerned quarters to rescue the Pakistan Hockey Federation by providing funds for ensuring team’s participation in the World Cup being played in India, Bhubaneshwar from November 28 till December 16.

“In the given circumstances things are not conducive for hockey as players are sacrificing in a big manner as they are not receiving their allowances and we must appreciate their gesture,” he said adding “PHF is going through the worst ever financial crunch which has diminished hopes of its (teams) participation in the World Cup”.

The former celebrated Olympian said Pakistan is known around the globe due to its glittering past in hockey and called for launching collective efforts for revival and development of hockey.

To a question, the head coach said PHF will also take up the issue of present hockey crisis with the Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Ehsan Mani for lending support.He held responsible the hockey family for the over downfall of the game and said PHF was made a “job centre” rather an institution to strive for regaining lost glory.

“People related to Hockey love to get a job in the PHF set up and when they are out of it hey started criticizing the PHF which is quite illogical because they do not say a word against the PHF while enjoying perks and benefits during the job,” he asserted.

Tauqeer said it was a honour for him to work with the hockey legend, Hasan Sardar who is the manager of Pak team and to play his role to lift hockey out of gloom.He said despite adverse circumstances the team performed to a high level by emerging as joint winner in the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat but its (teams) fine performance has not been acknowledged by the government.

“Hockey has lost its pride and its players have not “high value of heroes in the society “compared to cricket or other games,” he added.He said it is irrelevant to talk about Pakistan’s low international ranking as others nations have progressed high in past two decades and even Asian teams like, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea are fast coming up and in coming years gulf nations will be a visible threat as well at Asia level.

The head coach pointed out that he is bearing all the expenses of his “Dar Hockey Academy” to contribute in a national cause and he is also doing it to keep his family affiliation with the game.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer