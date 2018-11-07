Wed November 07, 2018
Islamabad

November 7, 2018

Yemen becomes 27th member state of Comsats

Islamabad: Republic of Yemen has joined the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (Comsats) as its 27th Member State here on Tuesday, says a press release.

The membership agreement was signed by Mohammed Motahar Alshabi, Ambassador of Yemen to Pakistan, and Executive Director Comsats, Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi, on behalf of Yemen and Comsats, respectively.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Muhammad Azam Khan Swati was the chief guest on the occasion while Ambassadors and High Commissioners from different countries based in Islamabad, representatives of international organizations and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister noted with satisfaction that Yemen’s accession to Comsats, which he believed, is going to further build the edifice of the Organization and enlarge the scope of collaborative activities of the Commission.

“We look forward to an active engagement with Republic of Yemen in accordance with the aims and objectives of Comsats,” the Minister said.

In her opening remarks, President, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPD), Farhat Asif, introduced her organisation as Research, Advocacy, and Public Diplomacy Think Tank.

In his remarks after the signing ceremony, the Executive Director Comsats welcomed Yemen as a member state, and hoped that the country would benefit fully from the programmes of the organization. He thanked the Minister for his Ministry’s continuous support to Comsats.

The Ambassador of Yemen said that Yemen is honored to be part of Comsats in view of its important standing in S&T-led development efforts for the South.

