Reply sought on plea against POL price hike

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought replies from the federal government and Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) about recent increase in petroleum prices.

A lawyer challenged the new prices through an application filed in a main petition pending adjudication before the court since the previous government of PML-N. The petitioner argued that the government increased the prices of petroleum products illegally and against the Constitution in view of Article 3 read with provisions of Sale Tax Act, 1990. He claimed that the government increased the prices to maintain recovery of sales tax. He contended that the government could not levy taxes more than 17 per cent but it had been imposing exorbitant taxes illegally increasing the prices of petrol by Rs5 per litre, diesel Rs6.37, light diesel by Rs6.48 and kerosene oil by Rs3. The petitioner alleged that the Ogra with the connivance of FBR and ministry of finance had been exploiting public at large as Article 3 of the Constitution did not allow any kind of exploitation especially financial exploitation of citizens.