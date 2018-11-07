Wed November 07, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
November 7, 2018

78pc electricity being stolen in Bannu

BANNU: About 78 per cent of electricity was being stolen in Bannu district, an official said on Tuesday. Speaking at the jirga Hall here, Commissioner Bannu Division Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah warned that the power thieves would not be spared and they would face strict action.

A complaint cell has been set up at the office of the deputy commissioner to facilitate the power consumers in the district. The people could now make complaints about power pilferage and the black sheep in the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco).

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar, District Police Officer Yasir Afridi, local elected representatives, religious scholars, police and Pesco officials were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah said the power consumers could now make complaints about overbilling, bill adjustment and power tariff arrears. He urged the power consumers to pay the outstanding arrears to Pesco so that the company could improve its transmission lines and upgrade the power distribution system.

The official also urged the elected public representatives to help the Pesco recover its outstanding dues and report the power theft. Speaking on the occasion, the public representatives and local elders assured the district administration of their all-out support to check electricity theft in Bannu.

