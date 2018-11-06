Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

National

AY
Asim Yasin
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB files reference against housing society office-bearers

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, has filed reference against the management of the Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society and others.

As per details, accused persons, namely, Rana Ghulam Farid, President, Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society (MOCECHS); Syed Amir Hussain Shah, ex-vice president/general secretary; Mazhar Hussain, General Secretary; Muhammad Akram Awan, ex- executive member/member development committee; Muhammad Arshad, CEO M/s Sun Shine Real Estate Marketing (Pvt) Limited and Khushnawaz Property Dealer have been arrested from Islamabad.

The accused persons, in active connivance with each others, have been found involved in corruption and corrupt practices in allotment of plots, embezzlement of Society Funds and illegal award of contracts for Development Works causing loss of billions of rupees to the members/public at large.

Multiple complaints have also been received regarding allegation of misuse of authority in awarding development contracts, allotment of plots and embezzlement of society funds against the management of the society. Investigation revealed that accused Rana Ghulam Fareed, the then president of MOCECHS, in connivance and collaboration with others illegally accommodated and awarded the contract of consultancy services to M/s Naveed Aslam & Associates without competitive bidding in gross violation by the laws of the society.

The society has received millions of rupees from members whereas the same has been embezzled by the accused persons instead of spending on purchase of land and development works of the society. Moreover, accused persons also illegally allotted plots without balloting.

The investigation also revealed that Rana Ghulam Fareed, the then president of the society in connivance with other accused persons transferred dozens of files amounting to millions of rupees on bogus cheques as well as double allotments. Furthermore, Rana Ghulam Fareed, in connivance and collaboration with other accused persons also involved in transfer of 94x memberships on the basis of fake and bogus documents and without the knowledge of owners. It is also found that accused persons in connivance with each others have committed offence of cheating public at large and criminal breach of trust under the provision of NAO, 1999.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China