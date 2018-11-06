Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CM inaugurates Head Marala hydropower project

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Head Marala Hydropower Project after its inauguration and inspected the turbine.

He went to central control room and examined power generation system. Usman Buzdar also met with PTI leaders, assembly members and workers. PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan presented a souvenir to the chief minister and said that Usman Buzdar is the first people’s chief minister of Punjab and we are thankful for his visit. The way Usman Buzdar is solving the people’s problems is praiseworthy. We will fully welcome him whenever he will visit Sialkot, she added. President PTI Central Punjab Usman Dar said the chief minister had won the hearts of the people by announcing that the government would establish special economic zones along Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and the business community was thankful to him. By the grace of Allah Almighty, the exports of District Sialkot will be enhanced from two billion dollars to five billion dollars, he said. Other party leaders and assembly members also thanked the CM for his visit to their district.

health centres: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said unlike previous government suspensions and transfers of health staff were not policy of present government but we want to introduce a change in attitude of health department officials.

She was talking during her visits of various health centres in Mianwali district on Monday. She visited THQ Hospital Kalabagh and Rural Health Centers Daudkhail, Kamermashani, THQ Hospital Eisakhail and DHQ Sakina MH Hospital.

“We were not supposed to create terror among health staff but want to make real change for patient friendly environment in health centers” said the minister. She also kept distance from what she called “suspension and transfer culture” of previous government.

The minister expressed satisfaction over staff attendance and said by decreasing temperature, patients admitted in wards be provided blankets.

While hearing complaints of patients and their attendants, she directed the MS and senior medical officers to do the needful. She said, “Do not refuse delivery cases which arrive in emergency because it may cause toll to both mother and infant”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China