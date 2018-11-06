CM inaugurates Head Marala hydropower project

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Head Marala Hydropower Project after its inauguration and inspected the turbine.

He went to central control room and examined power generation system. Usman Buzdar also met with PTI leaders, assembly members and workers. PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan presented a souvenir to the chief minister and said that Usman Buzdar is the first people’s chief minister of Punjab and we are thankful for his visit. The way Usman Buzdar is solving the people’s problems is praiseworthy. We will fully welcome him whenever he will visit Sialkot, she added. President PTI Central Punjab Usman Dar said the chief minister had won the hearts of the people by announcing that the government would establish special economic zones along Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and the business community was thankful to him. By the grace of Allah Almighty, the exports of District Sialkot will be enhanced from two billion dollars to five billion dollars, he said. Other party leaders and assembly members also thanked the CM for his visit to their district.

health centres: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said unlike previous government suspensions and transfers of health staff were not policy of present government but we want to introduce a change in attitude of health department officials.

She was talking during her visits of various health centres in Mianwali district on Monday. She visited THQ Hospital Kalabagh and Rural Health Centers Daudkhail, Kamermashani, THQ Hospital Eisakhail and DHQ Sakina MH Hospital.

“We were not supposed to create terror among health staff but want to make real change for patient friendly environment in health centers” said the minister. She also kept distance from what she called “suspension and transfer culture” of previous government.

The minister expressed satisfaction over staff attendance and said by decreasing temperature, patients admitted in wards be provided blankets.

While hearing complaints of patients and their attendants, she directed the MS and senior medical officers to do the needful. She said, “Do not refuse delivery cases which arrive in emergency because it may cause toll to both mother and infant”.