Addiction horrors

In our country, many university-going students live in hostels. The living arrangement provides students an alternative of home but without parent guidance. This lack of supervision sometimes proves to be dangerous. We regularly come across news pieces which say that a drug supplier was caught on the premises of an education institute. As sports-related activities are in decline countrywide, there is a higher chance of the youth getting attracted to drug addiction.

This journey often starts with the curiosity to taste the substance and result in a life-threatening drug addiction. It is quite alarming that various types of deadly drugs are readily available. The government should deal with this problem with a proper plan. Strict and immediate action must be taken to curb this ongoing drug culture.

Prof K K Mushtaq

Sialkot