No promotion

It is unfortunate that in a few public sector organisations – both at the federal and provincial levels – many competent officers are not promoted for years. Many competent officers who work with dedication are ignored and someone with an influential background is awarded a promotion.

In this disappointing and frustrating scenario, it is difficult to rise above hurt and anger. It is one of the main reasons why many people leave the country and settle abroad. But, in our country, the ruling elite don’t care about such injustices. The country can achieve prosperity and growth if it respected its talented people who are contributing a great deal towards its growth.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad