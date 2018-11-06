Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Business

JM
Javed Mirza
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dutch firm seeks joint venture in agriculture sector

KARACHI: Netherland-based Zilt Proefbedrijf has expressed intentions to establish a joint venture in the agriculture sector to tap the market for salt-tolerant plant species in Pakistan, an official at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) said.

Referring to a meeting of Commerce Ministry officials with Zilt Proefbedrijf in Hague last month, the official said the Dutch were meeting with the relevant authorities to explore the opportunities in this regard. “The meeting also discussed development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and GSP plus status.”

For ten years, Zilt Proefbedrijf has been researching the salt tolerance of existing, conventional agricultural crops, which could provide food in saline areas. The project offers Netherlands the opportunity to not only be the forerunner in research into saline cultivation, but also to take a global position in the actual development and marketing of new salt-tolerant plant varieties.

“With this, we also want to contribute to the world food issue. Interest has been shown in all parts of the world for our trials,” the website of Zilt notes. The official said Zilt was willing to explore investment opportunities in developing and marketing salt tolerant plat varieties.

According to experts, keeping in view the increasing scarcity of freshwater in the world, there is a dire need to focus on nature-based solutions to help tackle the challenges posed by food insecurity. Halophytes, for instance, offer great opportunity to utilise unused salty water and saline land and grow crops for food and animal fodder.

Salt and water in the soil render nearly a third of Pakistan’s cultivable land unproductive. It’s a big problem for a country with a large agrarian economy. To be precise, of the 20.8m hectares of cultivable land in the country, 5.33m hectares were affected by salinity and 1.55m hectares by water logging (the saturation of soil with water), according to a study by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The annual cost of crop losses from the problem has been estimated at between Rs15 billion and Rs55 billion. The FAO study says that the reforestation of salt-affected soils is possible with the help of proper site preparation, choice of species and the development of nursery and planting techniques.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China