PSCA monitored over 83 rallies, protest demos last month

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority has issued law and order statistics along with Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication (PPIC3) centre’s performance review for the month of October 2018.

The authority’s operations monitoring centre secured more than 25,980 observations that warranted FIRs in 15 cases by proactive policing and interception of more than 103 suspicious persons by PRU and Dolphin Squad and a thorough probing of 5,032 suspicious vehicles.

A total of 4,384 vehicles and motorbikes were spotted for having no or un-prescribed number plates and action was taken against them by the ground units. The centre, employing state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance operations through the geo-strategic grid of cameras within the metropolis, monitored more than 83 rallies and protest demonstrations, and ensured security measures.

The emergency helpline 15 received 337,118 calls, out of which, 236,812 calls were considered hoaxes and approximately 39,718 calls were made with genuine concerns, on which, the Dispatch Control Centre (DCC) generated cases for further action. As many as 29,278 calls were made to seek information, consultancy, traffic management or CTP help.

The Media Monitoring Centre continued its campaign regarding road safety, e-challan and efficient use of the emergency helpline, 15, on official twitter account PSCAsafecities and official Facebook account Punjabsafecities.

PPIC3 centre served electronic data evidence acquisition requests initiated by Punjab police and other law enforcement agencies by releasing data pertaining to more than 217 heinous crime cases, in addition to showing playback footage to investigation officers in 589 instances. PSCA extended its services in 1,455 cases pertaining to rescue and 2,211 cases pertaining to traffic queries and emergency calls. The PSCA Public Safety app helped find eight missing persons, recovery of a car, 129 motorbikes and four auto-rickshaws. The Dispatch Control Centre helped citizens in 47,443 cases through ground teams.

IG: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has directing the DG Khan RPO to take care of two doctor sisters' security and investigate the matter and submit a report to him.

He directed the RRP on Sunday in view of a Punchayt decision to confiscate 123 acres of land of the two doctor sisters as a punishment to them for not agreeing to proposals for marriages. The IG directed the RPO to ensure safety to both sisters and also ensure that no one occupied their land.

The IG said supremacy of law and writ of the government would be ensured according to the constitution of Pakistan. He vowed that Punjab police would be playing its role in protection of lives and properties of people.